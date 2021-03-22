Other Stories This Monday 3.22.2021

Friday, the governor signs another bill related to coid-19. It will give millions of workers up to two weeks of supplemental paid sick leave to take time off to get vaccinated, isolate themselves from exposure or deal with the effects of the virus. The governor says, “Paid sick leave gives workers the time they need to care for themselves and loved ones while keeping their co-workers families and communities safe.

On Friday, San Luis Obispo county health officials reported 17 new cases of the coronavirus. No new deaths reported. Seven of the cases were in San Luis Obispo. Four were in Atascadero. Two in Santa Margarita. One in Templeton.

The majority of those who have tested positive for covid in San Luis Obispo county are white. 7,562 to be exact. 6,742 are Hispanic. Another 5,000 are either other or under investigation. Only 221 are black or African American.