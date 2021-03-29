In Sports 3.29.2021

Week two for most local high school football teams.
The Templeton Eagles beat Morro Bay 42-0 to remain undefeated.
The Paso Robles Bearcats came from behind to beat San Luis Obispo 29-22.
Mission Prep beat Atascadero 56-6.
After the final Cross Country meet of the season, the senior athletes lined up for a picture taken by Matt McFarlane.
IN THE NCAA PLAY OFFS
UCLA beat Alabama in overtime 88-78.
Oregon State beat Loyola Chicago 65-58.
Gonzaga beat Creighton 83-65.
USC beat Oregon 82-68.
The PAC 12 has three teams in the Elite Eight.
#11 seeded UCLA against #1 Michigan.
#12 Oregon State, against #2 Houston.
#8 USC against #1 Gonzaga still undefeated at 29-0.