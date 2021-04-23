In Sports 4.23.2021

The Templeton Eagles travel to San Luis to take on the Tigers tonight in high school football. The Eagles coming off a loss to hard running Paso Robles. Coach Don Crow says this will be different tonight, the Tigers like to pass the ball. The Templeton Eagles at San Luis Obispo high school tonight.

You can hear the game live here on KPRL beginning at 6:30.

Tonight, the Bearcats host Santa Maria at War Memorial stadium on the campus of Flamson middle school.

The Atascadero Greyhounds travel to Santa Maria to take on Pioneer Valley.

Then one week from tonight, the Bearcats travel to Atascadero to take on the Greyhounds.