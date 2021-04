The Templeton Eagles beat the Tigers 20-13 in San Luis Friday night. The Eagles wrap up their season at home Friday night against Righetti, one of the top teams on the central coast.

The Paso Robles Bearcats clobbered the Santa Maria Saints in a 49-7 victory Friday night at War Memorial stadium.

The Atascadero Greyhounds lost to Pioneer Valley 47-12 in Santa Maria.

The Greyhounds host the Paso Robles Bearcats Friday night.