In Sports 5.04.2021

Former Paso Robles stand-out Bailey Gaither signs a contract to play with the Green Bay Packers as a drafted free agent. Gaither played at San Jose state, which is coached by former Cal Poly coach Brent Brennan.

Coach Brennan played wide receiver for the UCLA Bruins before becoming a coach.

At San Jose State, Gaither led the Spartans in the recent covid season with 725 yards on 41 receptions. He also returned 12 punts for 56 yards.

At Paso Robles high school, Gaither was also all conference in baseball.