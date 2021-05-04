Bear Kills Woman in Durango 5.04.2021

A bear killed a Colorado woman walking her dogs in Durango.

A man returned home to find his girlfriend’s two dogs outside their Durango home. Their leashes were still on.

He found his girlfriend’s body nearby about an hour later. The 39-year-old woman had been killed by a bear while walking her dogs. The woman has not been identified.

Officials tracked down a female black bear and two cubs and killed them. A Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman says that the agency’s police is to put down bears when they attack humans.