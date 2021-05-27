In Sports 5.27.2021

First round games today in the NCAA Division Two baseball playoffs.

In Nampa, Idaho, the West Regional includes three teams. Today, Western Oregon will play host team Northwest Nazarene. The loser of that game will play Asuza Pacific. Those three teams will play a double elimination series until only one team remains.

The winner will advance to the Division Two college world series next week in North Carolina.

Paso Robles Bearcat Will Stroud plays for Asuza Pacific, the favorite in that western regional getting underway today in Idaho.