Santa Barbara Homeless 5.27.2021

The city of Santa Barbara is considering moving people out of homeless encampments in fire-prone areas.

The homeless people may be moved to the Sears parking lot, the downtown Staples building, the Earl Warren showgrounds and several city parking lots, including the Carrillo-Castillo commuter lot and city hall.

Council woman Megan Harmon asks, “How do we show political courage?”

The council voting unanimously this week to direct city staff to analyze the sites and return in two weeks for a vote.

The city is trying to find a place for the indigents to live before fire season.