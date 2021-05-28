In Sports 5.28.2021

The Cal Poly Mustang baseball team hosting Hawaii in their final series of the season. Last weekend, they traveled to Davis and won 3 out of four against the Aggies.

Recently, baseball.com rated Mustang freshman Brooks Lee as the top shortstop in college baseball.

The Mustangs hosting Hawaii this weekend, then Brooks Lee will play this summer in the Cape Cod League, and may get a chance to play with the USA collegiate team against international competition.

In Idaho, Asuza Pacific losing 3-2 to Northwest Nazarene in the first game of their regional tournament. They’ll face Western Oregon today. One of those three teams will advance to the division two college world series in Cary, North Carolina, but the Cougars need to win today or they’re going home.

Former Bearcat Will Stroud is playing for Asuza Pacific.