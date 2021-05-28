Obituaries 5.28.2021

Two sad notes this morning, Barbara Harter Arnold died May 18th. Barbara was born in 1934 in San Luis Obispo. She graduated from Atascadero high school and married John Arnold in 1953 and moved to Pozo. For many years she was known as a local historian in the Pozo Valley. She is survived by four children, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on June 16th at the Spanish Oaks Ranch in Santa Margarita.

In Paso Robles, Bob Brooks died recently. Bob worked in the concrete pumping business for many years in the north county. Bob was married for 40 years to Laura Brooks, former principal at Vineyard elementary school in the Templeton school district. Bob is also survived by his sons, Patrick and Taylor Brooks. Bob Brooks, dead at the age of 68.