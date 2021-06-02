In Sports 6.02.2021

Last night, Lebron James of the LA Lakers leaves the court five minutes before the game is over during a blow-out in Phoenix. The Suns beat the Lakers by 30 points, 115-85 to take a 3-2 lead in the Best of Seven series.

The Shandon softball team hosting a first round CIF playoff game tomorrow afternoon. Tomorrow at 3:15, the Shandon Outlaws will host John Glenn high school from Norwalk. The Outlaws coming off a 16-4 victory over Coastal Christian of Pismo Beach last week. Thus the CIF first round play off game is tomorrow. Incidentally, John Glenn high school’s mascot is not, the Astronauts, they’re the Eagles.