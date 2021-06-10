In Sports 6.10.2021

The Paso Robles high school baseball team will host Edison of Fresno county today in the quarterfinals of the CIF championships.

The #4 seeded Bearcats drew a bye in the first round. They’ll host Edison at 4:30 this afternoon at Barnhardt field on the campus of Paso Robles high school. Then, the teams will play another game tomorrow afternoon at Edison.

#5 seeded Edison beat #12 Bakersfield 14-3 on Tuesday. The winner of the 2nd round series will advance to the semifinals in the CIF baseball championship.