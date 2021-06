The US Open underway at Torrey Pines golf course in San Diego.

Russel Henley of the US and Larry Oosthuisen of South Africa share the lead at 4 under par.

Xander Schauffele is two strokes back, tied with Hideki Matsuyama among others.

Xander’s caddie is Austin Kaiser who grew up in Atascadero playing golf at Chalk Mountain. Austin met Xander while playing at San Diego state

Torrey Pines is Xander’s home course, so it will be interesting to see how he does this weekend.