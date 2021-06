Sunny with highs near 98. SW winds 10-20 miles per hour this afternoon.

Overnight, partly cloudy, lows near 60. SW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, highs near 96. SW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for temperatures to cool off gradually 92 Sunday in the north county. Then high temperatures back into the upper 70’s by Monday. Next weekend it will heat up again, but not over the century mark.