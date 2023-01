The play offs resume with two games tomorrow and two Sunday.

Tomorrow, the Chiefs host the Jaguars. That game to be broadcast tomorrow here on KPRL.

Later tomorrow afternoon, the Eagles host the New York Giants.

Sunday, the Bills host the Bengals. The 49ers host the Cowboys Sunday afternoon. Both of those games to be broadcast here on KPRL.

The winners of those play off games this weekend will play in the conference championships.