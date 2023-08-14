Instant Permits Available for SLO County Rooftop Solar Projects 8.14.2023

The county of San Luis Obispo department of planning and building announced on Friday the availability of instant permits for residential rooftop solar projects.

The permits are issued through a new app called “SolarApp+,” an automated application for permitting new residential rooftop solar systems. The app is to expedite projects by returning permits instantly, which will encourage residents to invest in generating renewable and sustainable energy.

Chief building official for SLO county Cheryl Journey said “We’ve seen a significant increase in these projects over the past several years and an automated option… makes sense for our community.”

Senior project manager Nicole Ebert said “The platform’s accuracy and compliance features eliminate headaches, while real-time updates and collaboration tools keep everyone on the same page.”