Atascadero Police Dept on Addressing Homelessness 8.14.2023

On Thursday, the Atascadero police department released information on how the city of Atascadero will continue to work to clean up and remove encampments at the highway 101 and Morro road on and offramps.

The APD says they have developed two teams to provide assistance and services to the unhoused population. The Community Action Team (CAT), and the Outreach for Underrepresented Residents (OUR). The teams work with the El Camino Homeless Organization to provide outreach services, case management, and programs within the city in direct coordination and partnership with the APD.

The release also said the first draft of a new camping ordinance will be introduced to the city council in September. The ordinance will address the time, manner, and place by which individuals may sleep or camp on public property. The city thanks the public for their patience as they continue using every avenue available to clear encampments.