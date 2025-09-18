Internet Safety 101 Workshop For Seniors in Templeton 9.18.2025

The Templeton Community Services District, in partnership with Spectrum and LFC, will be hosting an internet safety 101 workshop for seniors.

The event will take place Friday, October 3rd from 10 am to noon at the Templeton community center. Learn about internet basics & safety, and bring your device for some tech support.

Refreshments will be provided in the morning, with a lunch in the afternoon. A raffle to win a free laptop will also be held. RSVP to Tiffany for this free event at 619- 539 – 3340.