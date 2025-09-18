Paso Robles High School Athletics to Begin Streaming Home Games 9.18.2025

PRHS Athletics NFHS Network Press Release (1)

Paso Robles high school athletics has announced they have partnered with NFHS network to begin streaming their home athletic events.

This new partnership will broadcast games live from War Memorial stadium, Gil Asa gym, and Paso Robles high school Parish field, with aquatics coverage coming soon. Paso Robles high school is joining more than 8,000 schools across California in this partnership to deliver these broadcasts, which can also provide access to away games when hosted by NFHS network schools.

A portion of proceeds from subscriptions to NFHS returns to PRHS athletics. NFHS is available through its mobile app, or on TV with Roku, Amazon fire, and Apple apps.