Islamic-American Relations Office Calls for DA to Retract Social Media Posts 11.10.2025

San Luis Obispo county district attorney Dan Dow has been sent a letter by the greater Los Angeles area office on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

The letter expresses “deep concern” over Dan Dow’s recent social media posts regarding mayor elect for New York city: Zorhan Mamdani. On Wednesday last week, Dan Dow retweeted a post from “End Wokeness,” which displays the twin towers burning following the September 11th attacks, with the caption: New Tork already forgot. Another post retweeted by Dow says: “New York, what have you done?” With a video of a plane hitting one of the two towers.

The letter to Dan Dow reads: “By drawing a false and dangerous equivalence between mayor elect Mamdani’s election and 9/11, you have promoted the tired stereotype that Muslims are inherently tied to terrorism simply because of their faith.” The letter asks for Dan Dow to make a public retraction from the posts, and “issue a clear, unequivocal apology acknowledging the harm they have caused.” Since the letter, Dow has made two direct public statements; neither expressed an apology. The first was to the LA Times. Dow said he shared the posts because, in his opinion, Mamdani is going to destroy New York being a self-proclaimed socialist. The 2nd statement was in a Facebook post Friday when he shared and commented on a post he made after a meet your Muslim neighbor event in 2017. Dow says he has strong ties to, and supports the Muslim community in SLO county.