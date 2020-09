One sad note this morning.

Jerry Reis died.

The Atascadero resident served on the San Luis Obispo city council from 1987 to 1992.

While he was a San Luis council member, he proposed the ban on smoking in indoor public places. It was approved by the council in 1990 and the city became the first in the nation to ban smoking indoors in public places.

The landmark ordinance spread through the nation.

Jerry Reis dead at the age of 82.