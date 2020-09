Another climber fell 30 feet from Bishop’s Peak in San Luis Obispo yesterday morning. That’s the second fall there in the last week.

Firefighters and paramedics responded to reports of a victim who fell in the open space near the Highland drive trail-head. That was around 11:25 yesterday morning.

The person was assessed and treated, but declined an ambulance ride to the hospital.

The victim refused transport and left on their own.