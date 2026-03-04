Joint City Council & Airport Commission Meeting Regarding Spaceport License 03.04.2026

The Paso Robles city council and airport commission will be holding a joint meeting tonight at 6 in the Norris meeting room at Centennial park.

The meeting’s purpose is to discuss an FAA commercial spaceport license for the municipal airport. Obtaining a spaceport license was a part of the city’s goals in previous fiscal years to diversify the local economy and attract higher-paying, head of household jobs. The FAA has informed the city that its airport master plan must be updated prior to submitting an application for a part 420 commercial spaceport license.

Updating the master plan began in March 2025, and the city estimated it would take 18 months to complete. Parallel to this, the city has been developing the technology corridor, allowing for test sites for rocket and jet engine propulsion systems in a remote area near the airport in partnership with universities, such as Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

The city council and airport commission will receive an update on the process for acquiring a spaceport license, and discuss the next steps in its efforts to complete an application in tonight’s meeting.