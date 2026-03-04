SLO County Airport Launches Goodmaps Navigation to Enhance Accessibility 03.04.2026

The San Luis Obispo county airport announced the launch of Goodmaps, an advanced indoor navigation platform designed to enhance the travel experience and terminal navigation for SBP.

A release from SBP cites how the platform can assist travelers with low vision or blindness with audio guidance, and visual directions for deaf and hard-of-hearing travelers.

“Accessibility is an essential part of the travel experience,” said supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg.

Courtney Johnson, director of airports said “because the system operates without additional hardware or energy-intensive infrastructure, it aligns with our sustainability goals while improving the overall passenger experience.”