Josh Oliver Signs with Vikings 03.16.2023

Former Bearcat Josh Oliver signs a $21 million dollar deal to play for the Minnesota Vikings.

Oliver is perceived as the best blocking tight end in the NFL. He was drafted initially by the Jacksonville Jaguars, then traded to Baltimore.

Oliver played for Rich Shimke at Paso Robles high school, then played at San Jose State before playing several years with the Baltimore Ravens.

He was a key member of the Bearcats 2015 Southern Section title team. That year he recorded 13 sacks for the Bearcats.

Josh Oliver, now with the Minnesota Vikings.

Atascadero’s Seth Blackburn will be celebrating that addition to the Vikings roster.