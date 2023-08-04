Judge Declares Doubt for Accused Shandon Stabber 08.04.2023

San Luis Obispo county superior court judge George C. Eskin “declared doubt” on Thursday for the mental capacity of Justin Buchanan.

Justin Buchanan is a 31 year old charged with murder, attempted murder, and assault. Last month, Buchanan was arrested after a man-hunt that caused a shelter in place in Shandon. Buchanan is accused of killing his stepmother, 44-year-old Kelly Buchanan, and severely wounding his father, 52-year-old William Buchanan.

Because of judge Eskin’s declaration, the criminal case for Buchanan will be suspended until a psychiatrist evaluates Buchanan. If Buchanan is found incompetent and unable to understand the crimes he is charged with, the criminal trial will be suspended until mental competency is restored.

Buchanan’s court hearing is scheduled for August 24th, and is expected to be evaluated in the next 30 days. Buchanan will remain in the San Luis Obispo county jail without bail.