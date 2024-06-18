Judge Rules Paul Flores Must Pay Restitution to Smart Family 6.18.2024

After a hearing was held on Wednesday of last week, a Monterey county judge has ruled that Paul Flores must pay the Smart family restitution.

The initial amount owed to the Smart family is around $351,000, accrued from the expenses they incurred due to Kristin Smart’s murder. But with an annual 10% interest rate, that amount may be significantly higher. The court was unclear how this interest will be applied.

Flores is currently serving his 25-year sentence at the Corcoran state prison in Kings county, having been moved from Pleasant Valley state prison after being attacked twice in less than a year.

He is eligible for parole in August 2037.