PG&E Conducting Aerial Patrols of Power Lines 6.18.2024

PG&E announced they will be conducting helicopter patrols of power lines today in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

In San Luis Obispo county, safety teams will depart from the Paso Robles municipal airport. The patrols will go from 8 am to 3 pm.

These patrols are part of a county-wide public safety power shutoff preparedness exercise. During an actual PSPS event, power is turned off during severe weather to help prevent wildfires.

No shutoffs are anticipated as part of this exercise. This readiness drill is to help crews be better prepared for the events.