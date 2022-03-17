Juneteenth 03.17.2022

Paso Robles city council approves plans for a Junteenth celebration at the downtown city park.

Juneteenth celebrates the end of Black American slavery on June 19, 1865. On that day, a union general informed people in Galveston, Texas of their freedom from slavery.

It became a federal holiday last year when president Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act.

Last year, black lives matter community action organizer held a Juneteenth celebration in San Luis Obispo. There’s been a Juneteenth celebration for several decades in Sacramento.

This year, there will be one at the downtown city park on Saturday, June 18th, from 12-4.