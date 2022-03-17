Paso Robles City Council 03.17.2022

A lot of discussion by Paso Robles city council Tuesday night about Paso Robles police department. That’s because new chief Damian Nord gave the council an update after two and a half months on the job.

He says the department is short about nine officers, but there are some at the academy and they’re working to find more officers.

The mayor asked some questions about the number of officers on patrol on the weekends in Paso Robles and the department buying some electric vehicles. Chief Nord said he did not feel comfortable sharing publicly how many officers he had on duty on the weekends, as mayor Martin wanted to know. Martin then asked about electric cars. Nord said he worked for a department that had hybrid vehicles, but felt there were many questions about the feasibility of using an electric vehicle which had limited range.