Jury Finds Man Guilty of Gang-Related Murder and Assault 02.03.2026

A San Luis Obispo county jury has found 31-year-old Angel RamosRamirez guilty of second degree murder.

Jurors heard evidence in the 29-day trial that RamosRamirez murdered 20-year-old Daniel Diaz, an Oceano resident, stabbing him 10 times in the early morning hours of June 4, 2022.

RamosRamirez was also found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon on a separate case. Evidence was presented that RamosRamirez stabbed a teenager in the chest at a party in Nipomo on September 4, 2021, about nine months before the murder of Daniel Diaz.

RamosRamirez is scheduled to be sentenced on April 28th, and faces 41 years to life in state prison.