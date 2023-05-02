Kenny Enney 05.02.2023

Last night Kenny Enney spoke to a tea party meeting at the republican headquarters in Atascadero. Enney thanked those who supported his campaign for the Paso Robles school board.

Although the results are not official, his lead appears to be insurmountable as the last few votes are counted. County clerk recorder Elaina Cano congratulated Enney on his apparent victory.

Enney said he will probably not be allowed to sit on the dais for the school board meeting on May 9th, one week from today. But he will be there soon.

Enney mentioned last night, some unusual comments made at the last meeting by teachers union leader Jim Lynette. Enney says Lynette repeated what national teacher’s union president Randi Weingarten had said a few days previously following a school shooting in Nashville.

Incidentally, Kenny Enney will be our guest on Sound Off at 1:00 Wednesday afternoon.