UC Davis Stabbings 05.02.2023

A UC Davis student was stabbed to death Saturday night in a city park in Davis.

It’s the second fatal stabbing in a Davis city park in four days. Police are trying to ascertain if the stabbings are related.

Police are looking for a light skinned male, possibly Hispanic, who was last seen wearing a white hat and a light colored t-shirt.

Police believe the suspect was riding a bicycle.

A 50-year-old man was stabbed to death last week. The body of Henry Breaux was discovered on Thursday. He was a regular fixture at Central park in Davis. Breaux known as a compassionate guy at the park.