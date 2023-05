Kenny Enney rejoins the Paso Robles school board.

Enney requested Dorian Baker and Lauren McCoy conduct the swearing in ceremony yesterday.

A crowd of Enney supporters attended the ceremony yesterday at the school district office on Niblick road. Many waved American flags to celebrate the event and show their support for the retired Marine Colonel.

During public comment last night, one citizen raised questions about Paso Robles schools superintendents recent pay raise.