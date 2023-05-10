Brian Doan 05.10.2023

Four months ago, during the height of the rain storms saturating the north county, five year-old Kyle Doan disappeared in San Marcos creek.

His mom was driving Kyle to Lillian Larson school in San Miguel when her car became flooded during a river crossing. Kyle Doan disappeared in the flood waters. His body has never been found.

Yesterday, Brian Doan met with news media at a park in San Miguel. He says he would like the sheriff’s department to be more cooperative in his search for his sons remains.

The sheriff’s department, state officials and volunteers have spent hours searching for the missing boy.

It’s a tragic story that continues long after the flood waters recede.