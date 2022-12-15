Kenny Enny 12.15.2022

One week ago, Kenny Enny served on the Paso Robles school board. Last Friday he was removed.

As a Marine Corps Colonel, Kenny Enny worked at the pentagon and ran the Monterey Defense Language Institute. He says it took just over 450 signatures to remove him from a seat on the Paso Robles school board. That’s after he was appointed to the board by elected trustees.

An election for Enny’s At-Large seat on the school board will be conducted March seventh. Kenny Enny says he plans to run.

That one half million dollar election, mandated by the petition circulated by school district employees, and approved by San Luis Obispo county schools superintendent James Brescia, whom critics are calling, il Duce, The Leader.

Some in the community are suggesting that since there will be an election March seventh, perhaps there should also be an election for Joel Peterson who was appointed to the board, and possibly a recall for the woke four. President Nate Williams, his mentor Joel Peterson, and the two woke trustees elected to the school board in the recent general election.