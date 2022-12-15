School Board 12.15.2022

Tuesday’s school board meeting lasted about six hours, including time in closed session.

During public testimony, Sandy Triggs talked about the questionable behavior by the teachers union during the recent election. She said she learned last summer that the teacher’s union planned to flip the school board. That reversal from a conservative to a progressive school board occurred in the recent election.

Later in the meeting, the school board approved on a 4-2 vote, 10% pay increases for the teachers and administrators. Laurene McCoy and Dorian Baker voted against pay increase. The classified workers did not get a pay raise. Those are the janitors, cafeteria workers, and school secretaries.

Pam Foster serves as their leader on the California School Employees Association. She says the CSEA did not contribute money to any candidates during the recent election. Which is admirable, but they don’t have a pay raise.