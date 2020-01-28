Kobe Bryant Crash 1.28.2020

While millions of basketball fans mourn the death of Kobe Bryant, the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the helicopter crash Sunday in the hills near Calabasas.

Thick fog is blamed for the crash that killed nine people, including Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and the pilot of the helicopter. The pilot was experienced in flying in difficult weather. He taught others how to do so. But aviation official say he became disoriented in the dense fog Sunday before crashing into the hillside outside LA.