Paso Robles Woman Quarantined On a Cruise Ship 2.10.2020

A Paso Robles woman is trapped on a cruise ship at a port in Japan.

The Paso Robles Daily News reporting that 52-year-old Sarah Arana got on board the ship January 20th for a two week cruise. That was before news hit about the virus spreading through China. Now they’re quarantined in a Japanese port because of the Wuhan Coronavirus.

Sarah Arana is a medical social worker, making house calls on sick patients for an in-home health and hospice provider in Paso Robles. She flew to Tokyo back in mid-January and boarded the vessel for a two week cruise. The ship sailed from Yokohama and visited Japanese ports as well as Vietnam and Hong Kong. Then just two days before the cruise was due to return to Yokohoma, a Chinese traveler on board the cruise was diagnosed with the Wuhan Coronavirus.

She says now medical crews are carrying infected patients in a sealed plastic tunnel off the ship to where as many as 15 ambulances are lined up on the dock. She says she’s doing pretty well, partly because her cabin has a balcony so she can get a lot of fresh air. She’s expected to leave the ship when the quarantine is lifted on the 19th.

Sarah Arana says she’s looking forward to returning to Paso Robles and getting back to work as a medical social worker.