Kristin Smart Update 3.16.2021

In Arroyo Grande, the search continues at the home of Ruben Flores, the father of Paul Flores. Paul is the prime suspect in the disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart back in 1996.

Yesterday and today, sheriff’s deputies searched the home in Arroyo Grande. They removed an older VW Cabriolet to search for evidence. Dogs trained to react at the scent of human remains searched the property.

In a release issued yesterday, the sheriff’s department clearly stated that they would not be talking about the search while it was underway, however, there is a lot of conjecture and misinformation being spread by wanna-bee’s.

Meanwhile, the Smart family issued a statement yesterday. Their public relations representative wrote, “We are encouraged by the news of the search of Ruben Flores’ property. We appreciate the vigilance and professionalism of sheriff Ian Parkinson and his department and our family looks forward to learning more in the hours and days ahead.”

It may be several weeks before we learn what was discovered from the search of Ruben Flores home in Arroyo Grande, if anything.