Teresa Rhyne 3.16.2021

Man’s best friend can teach us a lot about life.

Paso Robles attorney Teresa Rhyne says she learned a lot about how to fight cancer from her dog, who also battled the disease. Her story about their survival became a New York Times bestseller.

Now she has another book out about a new dog named Poppy, who became lost in the wilderness in southern California and what it took for Teresa to locate the dog.

Teresa and Poppy are now reunited and living in Paso Robles.

More about the search for Poppy tomorrow here on KPRL.