LA City Council Members Resign 10.14.2022

In LA, city council member Nury Martinez resigns after being caught making racist, homophobic, anti-Semitic and other inappropriate comments.

Martinez was recorded talking about redistricting with city council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon, and LA county federation of labor president Ron Herrera.

Herrera resigned Monday. So far, Cedillo and de Leon have not said if they will also step down.

In the recording, Martinez and de Leon use racist and homophobic terms to talk about a fellow councilman and his adopted son who is African American. They call the boy a monkey.

Martinez was president of the city council. She stepped down from that position Monday, and Tuesday said she was taking a leave of absence.

Yesterday she resigned from the council.