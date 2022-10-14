Paso Robles School District 10.14.2022

Screen shots of PRJUSD website 2022

Another issue for the Paso Robles school district. Obscene links to porn sites placed on the school district’s website on the student services page.

A parent who is with Mother’s For Liberty brought the issue to the attention of the school board this week. She told the board that she spotted the sites on September 27th and took screen shots. When discussion of the sites ensued on the Mother’s For Liberty Facebook page, the porn sites disappeared. She gave the board members copies of the screen shots.

No comment Tuesday night from the school board. School board trustee and clerk Nathan Williams cut off the speaker as her time expired, and others thanked the speaker. It’s all on the YouTube video of Tuesday’s school board meeting if you want to watch it.

Two big questions. Who posted the sex links on the district website student services page?

And who took it down after Mothers For Liberty began discussing it on Facebook? So far, no comment from the superintendent or the school board.