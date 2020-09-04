Labor Day Weekend 9.04.2020

One hot labor day weekend in the north county. High temperatures expected to reach 107 in Paso Robles tomorrow. 113 on Sunday. 111 on Labor Day. Slightly cooler in Atascadero. Much cooler at the beaches. No Pinedorado in Cambria this Labor Day weekend. First time in seventy years there is no Pinedorado event.

But businesses in Cambria will be operating under the guidelines set by governor Newsom. Many north county and north coast wineries are operating outdoors to comply with the governor’s mandates.

To the north of Cambria, the Dolan fire is now 40% contained, it’s burned 31,800 acres. Two condor chicks found alive and well in their nest, just ten feet from burned brush. So, they’re okay. Others flew south to the coast above San Simeon.