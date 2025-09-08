Lane Closures For Wellsona Road Intersection Construction 9.08.2025

Intermittent traffic control is scheduled to take place overnight on the US 101 at the Wellsona road intersection.

Currently crews are working on a $12.2 million project to construct a new underpass beneath the 101, eliminating the need to make left turns off Wellsona road. The closure will start tonight at 7 pm, and will run through 6 am on Tuesday, September 9th. One lane in each direction will be kept open to drivers during this period.

The full Wellsona road safety improvement project is expected to be complete by early 2026.