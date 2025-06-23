Late Night Vegetation Fire in Salinas Riverbed 6.23.2025

Vegetation Fire 6-21

Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services responded to a vegetation fire in the Salinas riverbed, just south of highway 46 east at about 12:41 am on Saturday, June 21st.

A quarter of an acre of trees and brush were burning by the time emergency crews arrived. Paso Fire says thanks to their rapid and coordinated response, the fire was contained within 30 minutes, and fully extinguished within three hours.

Paso Fire says the cause was due to homeless activity in the area.

They also urge residents to stay alert during the dry season, and report any signs of smoke or a fire immediately.