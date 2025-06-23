Monte Mills & The Lucky Horseshoe Band This Thursday in Paso Robles 6.23.2025

Paso Robles summer concerts series continues this week in the downtown city park on Thursday from 6 to 8 pm.

This week’s entertainment will feature Monte Mills & The Lucky Horseshoe Band, playing country and rock n’ roll.

Summer concerts are free to attend, and fit for all ages. Proceeds from concession sales benefit the REC Foundation. The full summer line-up can be found on the city of Paso Robles website.

Remember to follow concert rules: no pets, smoking or vaping, or soliciting are allowed during concerts. Barbecues are also not permitted. Bringing your own food and beverages is allowed, however. Alcohol must be kept inside the concert perimeter.