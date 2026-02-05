Lion Water Fountain Returning For Woo at the Zoo Kickoff 02.05.2026

The city of Atascadero and Central Coast Zoo announced that an iconic and cherished feature of the zoo will be returning.

The city says the children’s water fountain, “Leo the Lion” will return beautifully refurbished just in time for the kickoff of Woo at the Zoo on Saturday, February 14th. A special ribbon cutting and unveiling of the fountain will kick off Woo at the Zoo at 10 am.

“For generations… the children’s lion water fountain has served as a beloved backdrop for photos, memories, and first zoo visits,” a release from the city of Atascadero says.

The special Woo at the Zoo event will feature Valentine’s themed activities as well, as a special keeper will talk about how animals choose their mates and their enrichment activities.

The ribbon cutting is included with general admission to the zoo.