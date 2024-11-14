Local 10k & 5k Run to Raise Scholarship Funds For High School Athletes 11.14.2024

24.11.11. 2025 Running Chicken Press Release

The 7th annual Running Chicken 10k & 5k Fun Run is coming up on January 5th at Santa Margarita lake.

The race hosts several hundred participants in previous years, and includes a virtual race option as well. Proceeds from the race and sponsorships will go directly to the Bitti & Brynn Foundation, founded in honor to preserve the memory of Brittini and Brynn Frace.

The non-profit provides scholarships to graduating high school athletes attending central coast schools, supports youth and high school sports programs, and promotes community connectivity.