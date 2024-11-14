Crash on Creston Road Results in Major Injuries 11.14.2024

CHP released a statement of a traffic incident that took place yesterday afternoon on Creston road.

The release says 61-year-old Danny W. Matthews of Paso Robles was driving eastbound on Creston road at approximately 55 miles per hour, approaching a left turn in the roadway near Creston Ridge lane. For an unknown reason, Matthews swerved his vehicle to the right, exiting the roadway, colliding with a fence, a utility pole, and a tree.

CHP says he was wearing his seatbelt, and suffered major injuries from the collision. He was transported to the Sierra Vista hospital for treatment, with CHP still investigating the cause of the crash.

CHP says drugs and/or alcohol were not a factor in the crash.